Daily deals Nov. 9: $210 off Apple Watch Series 8, original AirPods Pro for $160, 25% off TwelveSouth BookBook collection, more | AppleInsider

Wednesday’s best deals include $118 off a 34-inch Alienware QD-OLED monitor, Apple TV HD for $77, $50 off Razer Kaira gaming headset, and much more.
AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.
In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.
Top deals for November 9
Other top deals, still going strong
- 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular) Midnight Aluminum Case & Band: $389 ($110 off) at Amazon
- Sam’s Club 1-year Membership: $24.99 (50% off) at StackCommerce
- MacBook Air (M2, 10C GPU, 16GB, 512GB, Midnight): $1,599 ($100 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama
- Mac mini (M1, 16GB, 256GB): $799 ($100 off) with promo code APINSIDER at Adorama – In stock
- 15% off Anker chargers with code ANKER1111 at Anker.com
- Anker Portable Power Station: $149.99 ($110 off) with promo code ANKERPPS1103 at Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD: $89.99 ($70 off) at Amazon
- Lego Boutique Hotel 10297 Set (3066 Pieces): $200 ($30 off) at Amazon
- Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System (White): $169 ($80 off)
- Belkin USB Type-C Docking Station/Multimedia Hub: $79.99 ($40 off) at B&H Photo
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $234 ($15 off) at Amazon
- 16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Max, 10C CPU, 32C GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) Gray: $3,099 ($400 off) at Amazon
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB Storage, 2nd Generation): $99.99 ($30 off) at Amazon
- LG 32UN880-B 32″ UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display: $499.99 ($200 off) at Amazon
- Autel Robotics EVO II PRO 6K Drone Rugged Bundle: $2,299 ($130 off) at B&H Photo
- iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $649.99 ($250 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300 (Black): $399 ($100 off) at B&H Photo
- SanDisk 2TB Extreme portable SSD: $169.99 (63% off) at Amazon
- Nest Wi-Fi Router and 2 Points: $169.99 (52% off) at Amazon
