David Beckham ‘always picked last’ in first football team

Almost a decade after his retirement from professional football, David Beckham has returned to his roots to help a group of young players try to rise through their local league tables. His new Disney+ series, Save Our Squad, chronicles David’s journey as an under-14s coach, and the star player couldn’t help but reminisce about his own childhood as a rising football star in East London.

David admitted he didn’t always have the reputation as a star player when he first started out with Ridgeway Rovers.

At Save Our Squad’s premiere in London, he admitted he had even less confidence than the young boys representing the struggling team on which the show is based.

Host Alex Scott asked: “Did you see any similarities in yourself when you were younger with the boys?”

David replied: “I did. I don’t think I was as cheeky as most of them. I think I was more like Orlando.”

