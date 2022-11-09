Desperate nurses surviving on scraps of food as they prepare to strike

Nurse Esther said: “Yes, I go without meals. Lunch, sometimes breakfast. You can’t go and buy a hot meal at work, it costs £6-7.

“Sometimes you have to grab extra sandwiches from the patients’ trollies. Of course people will tell you it’s against hospital policy. Some say it’s okay. Most of the time I do that.

“Sometimes they reprimand you, but they have not reported me. It is common to take the leftover food, even the British nurses do this.

“It’s only ever the leftovers, and it keeps you going.”