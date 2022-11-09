Devastated family cannot accept baby’s life is over after her death





Grieving family members of a baby girl who died at her nursery “cannot accept” the loss of their “emerald-eyed” loved one as an investigation into the circumstances around the baby’s death continue. Baby Genevieve, who was nine months old, died on May 9 after being admitted to hospital following a “medical episode” at the Tiny Toes Children’s Day Nursery near Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into Genevieve’s death at the Cheadle Hulme nursery, and several arrests have been made. Two women, one aged 35 and the other 34, have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Another 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The three women have been released on bail.

But six months after baby Genevieve’s death, her family remembered her “beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes”, adding that they “will not rest” until they find justice for her death. In a new statement released through Greater Manchester Police, the family members painted a picture of their “wonderful, unique” baby whose death is associated for them with “cruelty and unfairness”. Genevieve’s family said: “On the afternoon of the 9th of May 2022 our world turned very dark. “We are devastated beyond words at the loss of our beloved Genevieve.

“She was so wanted and so treasured. Her absence is the wound that will never heal.” The statement paid tribute to the nine-month-old as an “individual”, with clear tastes, “passions” and dislikes. Genevieve’s family recalled her love of being “cuddled, to dance and to play with her toys”, pinpointing her tambourine as a particular hobby. But “most of all”, they said, Genevieve “loved to spend time with her family”.

They mourned they would never be able to hear her “mishchievous laugh”, adding the loss is “almost too much to bear”. Genevieve’s family added their daughter will “never be forgotten”, saying she “gave us so much in the short time that she was with us”. They thanked Greater Manchester Police, adding: “Genevieve deserves justice and we will not rest until she gets it.” A pre-inquest interview about Genevieve’s death will be held at South Manchester Coroners’ Court at the end of the month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The nursery is now closed, and Ofsted suspended the facility’s providers registration in May. The facility’s owner said at the time: “Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sorrow are with the parents and family at this devastating time. We are working closely with all involved to assist and due to the sensitivities and ongoing investigation we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

