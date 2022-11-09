Drivers forced to pay £45.7million in speed camera fines in 12 months

Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “A worrying number of drivers are being caught on the roads for speeding, whether it be by Gatso cameras or other speed cameras.

“Our research shows that nearly half of drivers (44 percent) have had a fine for speeding in the past.

“Although some motorists might feel that speed limits are an inconvenience, they’re there to ensure our roads are safe for all.

“If caught speeding, motorists could land themselves with a fine, points on their licence or even a driving ban.