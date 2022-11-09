Drivers warned of the ‘biggest fuel-guzzling’ factors by the RAC

The latest data suggests that petrol and diesel prices will stay the same in the coming weeks. The news will be welcomed by drivers who faced increasing costs in the last few days. The price of unleaded now stands at 165.21p per litre and the price of diesel at 189.87p per litre on average.
To help deal with the expensive fuel costs, drivers are being urged to pay attention to their car and make necessary changes to ensure they save money.
The RAC and Toolstation are letting motorists know how they can boost their fuel efficiency, keep their costs down and improve the condition of their vehicle.
A RAC spokesperson said: “There are some simple ways to help you save fuel – and here at the RAC, we have an expert guide looking at all the ways you can implement this if you are looking at cutting costs.”
They urged drivers to concentrate on regular maintenance and servicing as it improves the efficiency of the vehicle, and therefore improves the fuel consumption.
Data from Toolstation found the Vauxhall Corsavan to be the most fuel-efficient van for tradespeople when it comes to fuel.
The diesel model costs just £13,875, boasts 86 MPG and can travel an impressive 847 miles on one tank of fuel. The van that covers the most miles on a full tank in the data is the Citroen Dispatch – reaching close to 968 miles on a full tank.
The Vauxhall Corsavan comes in as the most fuel-efficient van in the petrol ranking too, costing just £12,038 to purchase from new. It comes as an attractive option to drivers, with just £190 in annual fees for road tax, 52.3 MPG and a range of 517 miles on a full tank.
Electric vans are continuing to grow in popularity, but they do come with a higher price tag, with prices ranging from the more affordable side at £27,855 (Fiat E-Doblo) to more expensive models as high as £70,665 (Mercedes-Benz EQV).
Motorists will save money by not having to pay road tax each year – an average saving of £300 per year on road tax alone – but it’s still a more costly option up-front than petrol and diesel alternatives.
