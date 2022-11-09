Drivers warned of viral TikTok parking ticket hack





As the cost of living crisis forces motorists to look for obvious areas where they can cut costs, there has been quite a stir on TikTok following multiple users’ “money-saving tips’”when it comes to parking. And, experts are now warning that following some of them could be “very costly”.

Experts at Your Parking Space have claimed that the #parkinghack hashtag has received over 6.5 million views on TikTok. However, they specifically warned drivers about one trend shared by @thecarconnect_. The hack has already gained over 20,000 likes since being posted over two weeks ago and involves pretending that a vehicle is broken down and waiting for recovery in order to get out of a parking ticket. But, Harrison Woods, the CEO of Your Parking Space, urged motorists not to follow this trend. READ MORE: Electric car owners warned about towing trailers and caravans

He said: “This viral hack might look seamless on video, and despite plenty of commenters feeling that if you’re willing to fight your corner you may be able to get out of a ticket; if you follow this hack you will still get a ticket and have to pay unless you can prove (with receipts) that your car was waiting for either repairs or vehicle collection. “Cameras can also be used to provide evidence of the condition of your car, in addition to your claims needing to be in line with what the parking officer has said about your case. “If you are caught, this failed parking tariff dodge could prove more expensive than a simple parking ticket as you can be taken to court under the Fraud act – likely costing you hundreds of pounds in a hefty fine. “In the worst-case scenario, you can be convicted for benefits fraud and receive an unlimited fine, seven years in prison or both.” DON’T MISS

Mr Woods continued: “We strongly advise against copying this hack as it leaves your vehicle in a very vulnerable position. “Leaving your car hood open when you are away from your vehicle will only lead to water damage or in other cases, harmful intrusion and temptation for thieves. “That means you could be left seriously out of pocket if you’re your car is damaged and you have no evidence of how the damage occurred. “Paying for parking may feel like an inconvenience at the time, but guaranteeing the safety of your car will cause you a lot less problems in the long run as opposed to following risky TikTok trends.” READ MORE: Drivers warned of £801 fine for clearing frost from their car

A spokesperson for LeaseCar.uk said: “Most of us drivers know that we can’t park our cars overnight in certain areas, or on certain road markings. “And, many of us don’t want to run the risk of parking somewhere which may result in a stolen vehicle, vandalism, or an expensive fine. “That’s why it is important to check where it is illegal to park your car overnight. “Not only that, but spots which aren’t illegal, but which will cause major grievances, like parking in front of your neighbour’s driveway, are inconsiderate. “It is also key to ensure that you are not parked anywhere which could be a danger to others – such as cyclists and emergency service vehicle access.”

