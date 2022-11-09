EastEnders’ Alfie Moon in danger as he’s threatened at gunpoint

With Phil (played by Steve McFadden) currently away from Walford, Alfie (Shane Richie) has been trying to reconnect with his sons. However, the EastEnders favourite ends up in big trouble in upcoming episodes after stumbling across Phil’s stash of money and later being forced at gunpoint to steal it on the BBC soap.

In scenes yet to air, Alfie tries to reassure his ex Kat (Jessie Wallace) that he has got everything under control at home.

Trying to distract the boys, Alfie challenges them to try to guess Phil’s code to the safe.

However, they end up working it out together and find a huge amount of cash inside.

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) turns up soon after, and Alfie quickly tells his children to put the money back.

Later, Alfie struggles as he tries to juggle problems at the cab office but needs to get to the shops to buy Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) a zombie video game.

