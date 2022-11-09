‘Elegant’ Kate ‘was not copying Meghan’ during recent visit

It was the dubbed “the clash of the camel coats” by style expert Miranda Holder, when Kate Middleton stepped out in a beige coat at a recent event.

Internet users were quick to claim the Princess of Wales was drawing inspiration from the former-actress and wife of her brother-in-law Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. One Aiza Croes-Acosta tweeted a picture of Meghan in a camel coat and wrote: “Who wore it first!”

“Meghan wore the camel outfit that Kate copied back in February at the Invictus Games,” another said.

However, beauty and style expert Miranda Holder, who has amassed a huge 73K TikTok followers on her account @themirandaholder set the record straight.

She explained: “Princess Catherine stepped out in an all-camel outfit yesterday for her visit to Scarborough and so many of you commented saying that she’s simply copying Meghan’s signature look for a camel coat.

READ MORE: Kate has adopted a Princess Diana trick to add ‘flirtatiousness’ to her appearances