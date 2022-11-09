Emmerdale heartbreak as Amelia Spencer at risk of losing Esther

Samson Dingle (played by Sam Hall) takes matters into his own hands with devastating consequences on Emmerdale next week. The angry youngster makes Amelia Spencer’s (Daisy Campbell) life a misery with his call to social services. While the young mum is at her lowest ebb, a bitter Samson makes matters even worse for her on the ITV soap.

The young Dingle is on the warpath on the Yorkshire Dales next week and no family member is getting in his way.

Official spoilers for the ITV soap show Samson returns from the after effects of the storm full of anger.

He turns his attention to his daughter Esther and the mother of their child Amelia.

A tired Amelia voices her concern over whether she is fit enough to be a mother or not to baby Esther.

