Emmerdale’s Cathy to betray April as fans ‘work out’ pregnancy twist

“Don’t trust her April #Emmerdale,” tweeted as Dion added: “Don’t let Cathy do that April #Emmerdale.”

Elsewhere, Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) finally faced Naomi (Karene Peter) in court after she was part of the group that attacked her.

However, the first day in the courtroom left Nicola feeling deflated after the defence grilled her on the stand.

Nicola feels that Naomi and her former friends will be let off of the crime, although, the vicar’s daughter has other ideas.

Will Naomi be sent down for a crime she didn’t commit?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV.