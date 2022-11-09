England stars expected to miss out on World Cup squad after James snub

Chelsea ace Reece James has missed out on a place in the England World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury during the Blues’ Champions League clash with AC Milan at the San Siro last month. The right-back had been told that he could be fit by the end of the month. But England boss Gareth Southgate has decided against taking him to Qatar for the tournament. Express Sport takes a look at four more high-profile stars the Three Lions gaffer might be about to overlook.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho hasn’t appeared for England this calendar year amid a downturn in form for the Red Devils. In fact, the winger has only won one cap for his country since missing his spot kick in the penalty shootout at the end of the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Sancho was omitted from Southgate’s squad for England’s autumn Nations League matches. And with his form at Old Trafford still looking shaky, the 22-year-old looks like he’ll be staying at home.

Jarrod Bowen

Another winger who could miss out on a place on the plane is West Ham star Jarrod Bowen. The 25-year-old enjoyed a sensational season last time around as he bagged 12 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League. But this season he has only found the back of the net twice in the league and is yet to even register an assist. Bowen won all four of his England caps in the summer – but after failing to feature in September’s Nations League matches, the signs aren’t looking good for the ex-Hereford player.

