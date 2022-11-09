England’s possible World Cup rivals Senegal dealt injury heartbreak…

Senegal superstar Sadio Mane has suffered a heartbreaking injury less than two weeks before the 2022 World Cup starts in Qatar. And the 30-year-old forward has now been ruled out of the competition in a gut-wrenching blow for England’s potential round-of-16 opponents.

Mane was withdrawn just 20 minutes into Bayern Munich’s 6-1 thrashing of Werder Bremen on Tuesday night after suffering a tendon injury. On Wednesday morning, L’Equipe reported the worrying news that he would be out of action for several weeks and therefore miss the winter World Cup.

BILD have since confirmed that Mane will be absent from the tournament through injury in a crushing blow to Senegal’s hopes. Senegal manager Aliou Cisse will announce his squad for Qatar on Friday, but the star who led his nation to 2022 Africa Cup of Nations glory won’t be included.

The Teranga Lions are in Group A with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands and would’ve been confident of progressing into the knockout stages with the Ballon d’Or runner-up within Cisse’s ranks. But the nation will have to make do without after the cruel blow to both their hopes and the World Cup in general, with numerous high-profile stars already missing out.

