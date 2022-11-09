Enterprise Application and Integration Market Size to Grow by USD 17242.64 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market share is set to increase by USD 17242.64 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 13.16% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market– Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global enterprise application and integration market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. It excludes companies classified in the interactive home entertainment sub-industry and companies producing systems or database management software classified in the systems software sub-industry.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive

sample!

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now! Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Story continues

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market– Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio’s market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Enterprise Application and Integration Market compared to other regions. 32% growth will originate from North America. In order to improve operational efficiency and survive in the fiercely competitive climate, businesses in North America have used application integration solutions, which has significantly fueled the growth of the worldwide EAI market. The enterprise application and integration market is expanding in North America due to the rising demand for cloud computing, which is a major factor in the simple adoption and integration of various application software and service platforms.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market as per Deployment segmentation is categorized into On-premise and Cloud.

Revenue Generating Segment – The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Investments in product purchases, installation, maintenance, and updates are necessary for the adoption of on-premises corporate applications and integration solutions. When compared to cloud options, the on-premises strategy is more secure. Large companies that prioritize functionality over cost-effectiveness dominate the global market for business applications and integration. Since these firms primarily deal with sensitive information, they increasingly choose to use the on-premises model since it offers end-to-end quality control and eliminates the need for a third party.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales

revenue – Get it now!

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The expansion of the global enterprise application and integration (EAI) market is mostly due to the increased efficiency of corporate processes. Given the benefits and the requirement to share data and applications among systems to increase efficiency, more businesses are investing in enterprise applications and integration. This helps to streamline operations and keep all aspects of the business connected.

Connecting various systems, processes, apps, business partners, and company data aids in achieving seamless business operations. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide enterprise application and integration market.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The expansion of the global enterprise application and integration (EAI) market will be fueled by the rising adoption of cloud-based integration solutions. Businesses are implementing cloud computing solutions to update their IT infrastructure with affordable and adaptable alternatives. To interface with other back-office systems, firms can use cloud computing solutions to migrate their supply chain management (SCM) systems from the on-premises model to the cloud computing model. Thus, one of the emerging trends that are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the worldwide business application and integration market is the increased acceptance of cloud-based integration solutions.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The expansion of the worldwide enterprise application and integration (EAI) market is significantly hampered by the expanding integration issues. When the new corporate application software is connected with an organization’s existing application software infrastructure, integration problems might occur. Issues with system integration are frequently caused by variations in OS versions, hardware configurations, and application software versions.

It is challenging to maintain the flawless operation of all applications due to the integration of new application software with traditional ICT infrastructure. So, over the projection period, one of the biggest obstacles to the growth of the worldwide business application and integration market is the increasing issues related to integration.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)

considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Application and Integration Market2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Enterprise Application and Integration Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Enterprise Application and Integration Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Enterprise Application and Integration Market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Enterprise Application and Integration Market vendors

Related Reports:

The Cloud Security Solutions Market is projected to grow by USD 8.63 billion with a CAGR of 15.16% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The File Integrity Monitoring Market is projected to grow by USD 277.58 million with a CAGR of 13.09% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the file integrity monitoring market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, government, education, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Enterprise Application And Integration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2023-2027 $17242.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adeptia Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Axway Software SA, Boomi LP, Carmatec IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Fiorano Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ScienceSoft USA Corp., SnapLogic Inc., Software AG, Talend Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Workato Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Enterprise Application and Integration Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-application-and-integration-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-17242-64-million-from-2022-to-2027—assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics–segmentation—technavio-301671529.html

SOURCE Technavio