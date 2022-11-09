Excitement as forgotten historic railway discovered beneath town





Fascinating photographs show a long-forgotten historic railway, almost two centuries old, which has been unearthed from beneath a market town. The railway, which was found in Huddersfield this week, was formerly used to harbour off-duty trains back in the 1800s.

The structure consisted of train sheds and railway turn tables and was part of the Manchester to Huddersfield line. It was also a centre for the transport of cattle, coal and other goods across the UK, Yorkshire Live reports. It was re-discovered by teams who studied old maps while working on upgrading the Transpennine route. Archeological Services WYAS (ASWYAS) were drafted in to support the operation in West Yorkshire and who confirmed they had found the foundations of old sidings buried just under the surface. Network Rail has been excavating and recovering the site.

Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor at Network Rail said: “This is an amazing insight into what the siding would have looked like over a century ago. Understanding the history and makeup of the railway along the Transpennine route is key to delivering a better, more reliable railway capable of running faster, more frequent trains in the future. “Working closely with ASWYAS has allowed us to carefully excavate the site at a much faster speed while also providing useful information about the origin of the materials used and how the sidings helped transport goods around the UK.” Explaining the investigation that led to the excavation, Kevin Moon, Project Manager at ASWYAS said: “As part of the planned development of Hillhouse Sidings, ASWYAS investigated the remains of the mid-19th century railway sidings underlying the modern industrial buildings on the site. “During the project, the team of archaeologists uncovered two train turn tables and a series of brick-built engine sheds, providing valuable information on the early development of the railway system in Huddersfield.”

