The Siegal Lifelong Learning Program will host two lectures with genetic genealogist Gil Bardige Sunday, Nov. 13. The “Exploring DNA Testing for Genealogy Research” sessions will be held virtually via Zoom and in person at the Landmark Centre Building (25700 Science Park Dr., Beachwood).

These lectures are offered in partnership with the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. Register to attend one or both.

“200,000 Matches! Help!”

1:30–2:30 p.m.

Genetic testing can be a powerful tool for genealogical research. DNA results can generate clues that can help people confirm or deny relationships. But DNA results also can be confusing and frustrating.

In this presentation, Bardige will share proven methodologies to help you prioritize your top 50 matches so that you can have the highest probability of finding a common relative on a family tree, and provide you with actionable processes that you can really use in your genealogy research.

“Endogamy: Online DNA Tools and Your Brick Walls”

3 to 4 p.m.

Do you have endogamy in your family tree? You are probably wondering what the best online tools are to use in your family history research. Bardige will discuss strategies and challenges when using popular third-party tools in such cases. He will demonstrate how to use – or not use – different online tools, including ethnicity, shared matches, clusters, WATO (what are the odds) and SCMP (shared centimorgan project).

After this lecture, you will find yourself more productive and effective in applying your DNA matches to your genealogy.



