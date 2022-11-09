Explosion in Plymouth city centre sparks huge emergency response

The blast is understood to have happened on New George Street, with early pictures from the scene showing a large number of police and fire engines in attendance.

PlymouthLive’s Sarah Elmes is at the scene of the explosion and has reported her findings of the incident. Currently, it is understood that injuries to members of the public have been reported and a green tent has been put up around the back of a van.

Sarah says: “At the moment there is a police cordon outside the Halifax bank in New George Street.

“A security van has been taped off and there is a police cordon around it and an ambulance within the cordon.

“A police officer at the scene says the Health and Safety Executive are en route to assess the situation.

“It looks like there has been an explosion in the back of a van and there is some debris spread across the street.

“Lots of members of the public are watching and there are multiple police, paramedics and firefighters.”