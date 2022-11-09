Categories
Export prices for Norwegian whitefish see major correction in week 44


Export prices for both fresh and frozen whitefish out of Norway nosedived in week 44 (Oct. 31-Nov. 6) of 2022, coming down from an all-time high the week before, according to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). […]

