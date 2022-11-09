Farmers, activists say proposed airport at Parandur poses serious threat to environment

Steps are on to build a massive second airport for Chennai at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. While on one side, farmers of the villages in and around the site are strongly protesting against the upcoming airport, on the other, experts say an array of serious environmental issues could emerge in future, if this project was implemented.

The airport project site has been planned over an area of 4,791.29 acres of land. Of this, 2,605 acres are wetlands.

G. Sundar Rajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said: “If this project were to be implemented, its impact on the environment and for the villages in the neighbourhood could be far worse than expected.” He said a substantial part of the Kamban Canal runs through the airport project area.

“This canal connects 85 waterbodies and this could be disrupted owing to the airport project. We will not only be encroaching on waterbodies but also the huge watershed area surrounding them will be reduced drastically,” he said.

An expert committee formed sometime ago to suggest ways to mitigate flooding in the city has recommended that waterbodies, particularly those on the western front, should be conserved and protected to prevent waterlogging, he said.

“Chennai has witnessed flooding because of the concrete jungle it has become. The short duration heavy rain and the subsequent flooding that the city has been facing cannot be handled just by constructing storm- water drains, rather it needs a larger comprehensive holistic planning and building infrastructure without disturbing the waterbodies,” he said.

Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, a GeoAnalytics expert working on urban development and water resources, said: “Constructing a huge project like an airport in Parandur could block natural courses of water in the region. The streams and the flood plains are environmentally critical areas which would require protection in the plan.”

An airport project should not be looked at as an independent site plan but it should be factored into the masterplan of the region. “The project site alone may not cause all the environmental issues, the subsequent commercial developments which may mushroom around it over the years too will add to it,” he added.

Study likely



Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, said: “Scientific studies will be conducted with the help of several experts in the coming months to see how we can keep waterbodies and how to effectively utilise them. This is a huge airport project and the government will certainly study every environmental detail with the help of technical committees.”