Fern Britton calls for help in plea as she loses precious item

Fern Britton, 65, appealed to her fans earlier today to try and find an earring she lost on Friday, something she admitted was “a long shot”. The former This Morning presenter took to Twitter to ask her 125,400 followers if they had seen a gold hoop earring she had dropped.

She typed: “This is a long shot but, if you were in Padstow on Nov 10 between midday and 2pm, you wouldn’t have happened to see one gold hoop earring dropped between the harbour car park and Rojanos would you????”(sic)

In a follow up tweet, Fern corrected herself, saying: “Correction! I mean Nov 4 sorry… brains not cooperating xxx”

Fans of the TV star rushed to reply and send her their support as they wished her luck in her search.

No1helen said: “Oh no, I hope someone finds it and gets it back to you X”