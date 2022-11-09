Filmmaker Alek Keshishian: 5 Movies That Forever Changed Me | A.frame

At age 24, Alek Keshishian directed his first feature film, Madonna: Truth or Dare, which became the highest-grossing documentary ever made. (And remained so for more than a decade.) At 58, he’s directed his second documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, with no foreseeable plans to turn his lens on a third subject.

“I’d like to do more exec producing, because I really get off on mentoring young talent,” he explains. “The idea of giving opportunities to others really turns me on. It’s all part and parcel of this idea of making a difference. It doesn’t always have to be with my name first.”

For Keshishian, emotionality is what fuels both his own approach to filmmaking (between the documentaries, he directed two narrative features, 1994’s With Honors and 2006’s Love and Other Disasters, and co-wrote 2011’s W.E. with Madonna) and to movie-going: What matters is that he feels something.

“I’m not very academic about film. I’m very emotional about it. I’m very much about, what did it awaken in me? How did it change me?” he says. “A lot of the most impactful things in my life, I don’t remember details of, but I remember my experience of them.”

Below, Keshishian shares with A.frame the five films that changed him the most.

MORE: What Filmmaker Alek Keshishian Learned From Madonna and Selena Gomez (Exclusive)