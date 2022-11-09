Florida braced for Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole inching towards Florida, and could make landfall as a hurricane late Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning was issued for Florida’s west coast, including Tampa Bay and could be upgraded

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the Bahamas and Florida’s east coast.

Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency in several Florida counties and residents were urged to make preparations for the storm.

Volusia County has ordered mandatory evacuations.

“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it’s expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, outside of the forecast cone,” the center said.

“These hazards are likely to affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast United States.

The center estimates the storm’s span is over 400 miles, potentially affecting most of the panhandle.

Nicole is expected to move northeast through central and northern Florida to Georgia by tomorrow and then into the Carolinas by Friday.