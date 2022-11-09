Florida Week 11 depth chart: Notes and observations

Florida’s latest depth chart was released Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of practice, and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations from the depth chart release of what stands out from UF’s depth chart.

The #Gators have released their Week 11 depth chart vs. the #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/AvKdb3kMYi — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) November 10, 2022

– Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter is listed as “questionable” on UF’s depth chart for the Gators’ upcoming contest against South Carolina. Shorter missed Florida’s 41-24 win at Texas A&M, though he did travel with the team to College Station before ultimately being ruled out for the contest. However, Shorter is still listed as the starter on UF’s depth chart along with freshman wide receiver Caleb Douglas. Douglas caught three passes for 25 yards with a touchdown at Texas A&M.

– Florida wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars, who made his first career start against the Aggies, is listed as “out” with an upper body injury.

– Marcus Burke or Daejon Reynolds are listed as the second-string wide receivers behind Xzavier Henderson on Florida’s depth chart. “You’ll see Burke more, you’ll see Caleb Douglas obviously, and then we’re going to get our best players on the field ultimately,” Napier said Wednesday. “The depth chart reflects who will have an opportunity.”

– Listed behind Douglas or Shorter on the depth chart is a Hawthorne native – redshirt freshman Kahleil Jackson. He recorded first career catch for 20 yards vs. Eastern Washington.

– Behind starting wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, the Gators have listed either Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman or Trent Whittemore as the second-string wide receiver.

– Despite being listed as Florida’s starting left guard on the depth chart, Ethan White is listed as “questionable” to compete against the Aggies with an upper-body injury.

– Florida kicker Trey Smack is listed as “out” on UF’s depth chart with a lower-body injury. Smack traveled to College Station but was unable to compete against the Aggies after going through pre-game warm-ups. Instead of Smack, the Gators will return to walk-on kicker Adam Mihalek to handle kickoffs against the Gamecocks. Mihalek handled kickoffs for the Gators earlier in the season before Smack took over, and Mihalek again handled the role in the 41-24 win over Texas A&M. Travis Freeman, one of 18 players who will take part in Senior Day festivities prior to kickoff, is listed as Florida’s second-string on kickoffs and on field-goal attempts behind Mihalek.

– The Gators have listed either Derek Wingo or Scooby Williams as Florida’s second-string middle linebacker behind starter Ventrell Miller. During his SEC Teleconference appearance on Nov. 2, Florida coach Billy Napier revealed Williams has been attempting to play through an undisclosed ailment. “Scooby has made a ton of progress. I think he’s getting used to playing the box as a stack ‘backer, that’s a new term to some degree,” Napier said. “He has height, length, he’s a really good athlete. I think he’s getting better as a good communicator, getting with his eye discipline, his ability to process. Been a little bit banged up at times, but we’re hopeful as he gets healthy and gets more reps he definitely has a bright future.”

– Florida linebacker Diwun Black is no longer listed as injured on the depth chart. Black is listed behind second-string linebacker Shemar James on the depth chart for Saturday’s contest with South Carolina.

– Behind Trey Dean III at safety, the Gators have listed either Donovan McMillon or freshman Miguel Mitchell as the second-string safety.

– Florida tight end Keon Zipperer is listed as “out” on the depth chart with a lower-body injury. Zipperer missed Florida’s win at Texas A&M due to his ailment.

– Florida cornerback Devin Moore is listed as “out” on the depth chart with an upper-body injury.

– Florida tight ends Arlis Boardingham and Nick Elksnis, along with long snapper Marco Ortiz, are still listed as “out” on the depth chart, with all three players having upper body injuries.