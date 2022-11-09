From ‘Deadwood’ to ‘Yellowstone’: The 10 Greatest Western TV Shows of All Time, Ranked

The Western genre had taken Hollywood by storm in the ’50s and ’60s, with the likes of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood gracing the silver screen with their tall, imposing figures and no-nonsense attitude. American audiences couldn’t get enough, but why limit the wealth of stories that the genre provides to just the big screen?





Given its wide range of possibilities, the Western genre easily shifted its way to the small screen. Every week audiences would tune in for a new Western adventure creating long-running heroes over the years like Marshal Matt Dillon or Ben Cartwright. With a tv show, the Western has more freedom to explore other aspects of the genre and not just focus on Cowboys vs. Indians.

‘Wanted: Dead or Alive’ (1957-59)

The TV show that started Steve McQueen‘s career. Back in the ’50s, when Westerns were more popular than today’s superheroes, the dream for any actor was to become the lead of their show or movie. It was also every TV actor’s dream to eventually make the leap to the big screen, but more often than not, that never worked out unless you were Steve McQueen.

Wanted: Dead or Alivewas a simple Western about a traveling bounty hunter that would go from town to town taking out criminals. He was quick on the draw and an expert survivalist; no one could stop Josh Randall when he was on your trail. It’s a fun serialized black-and-white Western of old that helped launch the career of one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors.

‘Bonanza’ (1959-1973)

This long-running serialized Western played on thousands of televisions during its extended run and continues to play on repeat to this day. Following the adventures of rancher Ben Cartwright (Lorne Greene) and his sons as they run and protect a Nevada ranch and the neighboring community.

Bonanzawas a classic in the Western era of television and wasn’t afraid to stray into controversial subjects of the times. Bonanza was one of the first shows actually to address racism, a subject not typically covered in 1960s American television.

‘Rawhide’ (1959 – 1965)

Another classic black-and-white Western of the ’50s, Rawhide was the first series to show Clint Eastwood as a cowboy during his early years. The show revolved around a cattle drive making its way across the country, led by trail boss Gil Favor (Eric Fleming) and his trusted assistant, Rowdy Yates.

Along their journey, the cattle drivers would come across a whole array of various characters and adventures. With its quick pace and exciting storytelling, Rawhide delivers a slew of great episodes over its long run.

‘Hell on Wheels’ (2011 – 2016)

AMC‘s Hell on Wheels was a welcome addition to the Western genre. Focusing on building the first transcontinental railroad, Hell on Wheels shows the trouble and tribulations of the men and women who gave their time and lives to connecting the vast lands of open America.

Led by the incredible Anson Mount, as the gruff Civil War veteran turned pit boss, Cullen Bohannon, the series displays a wide cast of interesting characters. Following a linear story, Hell on Wheels is unlike the great black-and-white serial Westerns of the past, taking a more mature look into the world of the old west and showing just how truly wild it was before it was tamed by the railroads.

‘Westworld’ (2016-)

Westworld may now be considered more sci-fi than Western, but it was some of the greatest Western storytelling in recent years when the series first aired. Full of well-known Western tropes like a Man in Black and groups of murderous outlaws, Westworld kept things fresh with its sci-fi cyborg spin.

Westworld itself being a playground for the wealthy elite. A theme park full of sentient cyborgs clad in a Western facade used to amuse their human overlords. Filled with intricate storytelling and jaw-dropping twists throughout Westworld, season 1 was some of the best television of this century.

‘Justified’ (2010 – 2015)

No one’s quite as smooth and charming when they gun you down as Kentucky U.S Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). This modern take on Westerns trades out horses for trucks and outlaws for meth dealers but keeps the cowboy hats and all the lawless fun of the Western genre.

Sent back to his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky, Marshal Givens must deal with an old rival turned gang leader, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), along with his criminal, alcoholic father (Raymond Barry). Justified delivers tense shootouts and a wide range of likable characters on both sides of the law, letting it live up to its Western roots.

‘1883’ (2021 – 22):

Taylor Sheridan has been on a roll in creating great television. A master at the Western genre, Sheridan continues to deliver deeply human stories with each series he writes. This time, he’s taking audiences to the Old West, where the land is wild, and the people are desperate.

Set one hundred and fifty years before Yellowstone, 1883follows the Dutton family, along with a group of European immigrants, as they travel across the American West in pursuit of a place to call home. Showing the origin story of the Dutton family proved to be a powerful story, showing the trials the family had to face to live free.

‘Gunsmoke’ (1955 – 1975):

One of the longest-running television shows of all time, Gunsmoke, was the quintessential Western TV show. Following a wide cast of characters that stumble in and out of the rough Western town of Dodge City, Gunsmoke was a wide sandbox of Western tales to play around with.

With Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness) to keep things in line, the town of Dodge City saw plenty of trouble over the twenty seasons that the show ran. Well-written and with a moral at the end of each story, Westerns today wouldn’t be what they are without Gunsmoke.

‘Yellowstone’ (2018-):

The Dutton family is not to be messed with. This modern Western sees the Dutton family fighting to keep hold of their land. Led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the Duttons have a slew of people vying for their land, from greedy land developers to opportunistic business people.

Taylor Sheridan knows what he’s doing when it comes to making excellent television, and Yellowstone is one of his best. With each actor bringing a wealth of depth to their character, the Dutton family will enamor you from the beginning. As they struggle to keep their land and family together, one thing’s for sure: the Duttons won’t go down without a fight.

‘Deadwood’ (2004 – 2006):

HBO has been creating hit shows since The Sopranos. When the show about a dysfunctional family of mobsters became a smash hit, HBO turned its eyes toward demystifying the Wild West with another hit show, Deadwood. A show loosely based on real events, Deadwood revealed the harsh lives of the people on the frontier.

Led by the two incredible actors Ian McShane, as the foul-mouthed bar owner Al Swearengen, and the always on-edge sheriff, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), Deadwood provided a more mature and realistic look into the world of the west. The show focused more on the human aspects of the time than the mythical elements of quick-draw duels and lovable outlaws.

