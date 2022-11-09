Gal Costa dead: Legendary Brazilian singer dies aged 77

Gal Costa, a Brazilian singer recognised as one of the best, died this morning at the age of 77. The singer recently cancelled a concert in Sao Paulo due to medical orders.

Gal’s public relations agency confirmed the sad news of the singers passing to AFP, with the short statement: “Unfortunately, we confirm.”

A cause of death has not been immediately disclosed, however, the singer had to cancel a planned performance at the Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo.

This was due to medical orders after she was told to rest following an operation where she had a nodule removed from her nasal cavity.

Gal also had planned to return to touring next month, with her next concert listed to be on December 17 in Sao Paulo.

