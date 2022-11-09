Gal Costa dead: Legendary Brazilian singer dies aged 77

Gal Costa, a Brazilian singer recognised as one of the best, died this morning at the age of 77. The singer recently cancelled a concert in Sao Paulo due to medical orders.
Gal’s public relations agency confirmed the sad news of the singers passing to AFP, with the short statement: “Unfortunately, we confirm.”
A cause of death has not been immediately disclosed, however, the singer had to cancel a planned performance at the Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo.
This was due to medical orders after she was told to rest following an operation where she had a nodule removed from her nasal cavity.
Gal also had planned to return to touring next month, with her next concert listed to be on December 17 in Sao Paulo.
READ MORE: Joan Collins, 89, almost unrecognisable in huge hair transformation
News of her death brought an emotional outpouring of grief in Brazil, including from some of the biggest names in music.
Singer and former culture minister Gilberto Gil said on Twitter: “Very sad and impacted by the death of my Gaucho sister @GalCosta.”
Social media users alike rushed to the micro-blogging site to share their condolences for the late singer.
Iueanapieces said: “One of my favorite Brazilian singer Gal Costa died today, a loss for Brazil and Brazilian music.” (sic)
Portrayed as subversive during Brazil’s military dictatorship, Tropicalia south and popular local rhythms with rock and roll.
It was a powerful movement in social and political terms, so much so that Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil were arrested and exiled to the UK in 1969.
Gal recorded four songs on the breakthrough Tropicália: ou Panis et Circenses album in 1968, with her single Baby becoming her first nationwide solo hit.
The same year, she participated in the third International Music Festival, performing Gabriela Mais Bela, written by Roberto and Erasmo Carlos.
In 1969 she released her solo debut album, with it being classed as a Tropicalismo classic, balanced between Brazilian stylisations and North American psychedelic influences.
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, shared a picture of himself with Costa on Instagram as he mourned the icon’s death.
He wrote: “One of the best singers in the world, one of our foremost artists who brought the name and sounds of Brazil to the entire planet.
“The country… lost one of its great voices today.”
Source link