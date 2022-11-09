Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner lands role in ITV drama

She remarked: “The first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks.”

Sophie starred in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019 and was one of the few characters to survive all the way to the final show.

The acting prodigy moved to the big screen as Jean Grey in The X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

Her most recent starring role was Netflix’s huge true crime drama hit The Staircase.

Joan will premiere on ITVX in Spring 2023