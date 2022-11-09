Gavin Williamson had too many enemies

This article is an on-site version of our Inside Politics newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday.

Here in Westminster, Gavin Williamson has become the first minister to resign from Rishi Sunak's government in a blow to the new prime minister's prestige.

To Gav and to fold

Gavin Williamson has quit the government for a simple reason: too many enemies. Most of those enemies were Williamson’s, acquired during his long time as both an “official” parliamentary fixer — as David Cameron’s parliamentary private secretary and Theresa May’s chief whip — and as an “unofficial” one, as Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary wrangler during their leadership bids in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

One, Wendy Morton lodged a formal complaint about his behaviour. While details of his sweary WhatsApp exchange with Morton ended up in the Times, another, Nicky Morgan, criticised Williamson on TalkTV, saying it was “completely credible” that Williamson had threatened another female MP with details about her private life.

Williamson’s own former deputy during his time as chief whip, Anne Milton, gave an interview with Channel 4 detailing his love of “salacious gossip”. A former civil servant from his time at the Ministry of Defence told the Guardian’s Pippa Crerar that Williamson had told them to “slit your throat” and to “jump out of the window”.

It’s not hard to work out why Williamson has resigned, declaring that the allegations swirling around him are a “distraction” from the good work of the government. A big part of the problem for him is that he was just good enough at the grubby bit of the job of chief whip to have made a great number of enemies, but not good enough at the grubby bit of the job to have scared people into complete silence.

But the other person with too many enemies is Williamson’s former boss, Rishi Sunak. The other person to have gone on the record about Williamson’s excesses is Jake Berry, who Sunak sacked as party chair and who went on the record both on the details of the Williamson-Morton complaint, as well as on Suella Braverman’s security breach. During the first Conservative leadership election of 2022, Berry said of Sunak “he says one thing and does another” and he is, thus far, the most vocal of Sunak’s backbench critics.

Why did Sunak appoint him in the first place? In large part, Williamson was appointed for the same reason Mark Harper (former chief whip, now transport secretary) and Andrew Mitchell (former chief whip, now international development minister) are there, and for the same reason faction leaders such as Tom Tugendhat and Johnny Mercer are still there. Sunak leads a fractious party and needs all the help he can get. He also needs as few well-organised opponents on the backbenches as possible. The big question isn’t “why did Sunak appoint Williamson?” it’s “why on earth didn’t he find space for Morton and for Berry?”

That said, much of the briefing and manoeuvring against Sunak is incredibly self-destructive: whatever his limitations as a politician (and recent events have done nothing to weaken Janan Ganesh’s persuasive verdict on our new prime minister as far as I am concerned) he remains the Conservative party’s best remaining hope of winning — or, indeed, surviving — the next election. It remains to be seen if the Conservative party’s instinct for self-preservation is strong enough for enough of the party to remember that.

In my column this week, I’ve written about something UK equalities law gets right and asked: what exactly is an ethnic minority, anyway?

Now try this

David Butler, the eminent academic and in many ways the father of psephology — the modern study of elections — has died at 98, his biographer Michael Crick has reported. If you grew up in the 1960s, 1970s or the 1980s he will have been a regular on television on election night.

In addition to his huge contribution to the field of public understanding of politics, Butler was a very kind man, who very graciously made time for spoddy young journalists with any number of tedious questions.

I know I usually put something non-political in this slot, but today I recommend watching Sixty Years of Swing, the BBC’s documentary about election night programming, which features some wonderful archive footage of Butler.

Top stories today

UK ministers accused of failing to tackle benefits fraud | “Fraud and error” led the government to overpay 7.6 per cent of all benefits, excluding the state pension, in 2021-22, according to a report by the House of Commons public accounts committee. The committee criticised ministers for failing to explain the sustained rise in fraud and to compensate almost 250,000 people for underpayments of the state pension.

UK plans to scrap EU laws suffer setback | A plan by ministers to review or repeal all EU laws on the UK statute book by the end of 2023 has suffered another setback after the discovery of 1,400 additional pieces of legislation. Rishi Sunak had started scaling back plans to axe EU legislation from Britain’s statute book in 100 days. Now, ministers have discovered that instead of 2,400 EU laws to review or repeal, officials may have to trawl through 3,800.

Truss’s pet project to be axed | Plans for low-tax investment zones to boost UK economic growth previously set out by Liz Truss are due to be cut by Jeremy Hunt in next week’s Autumn Budget, according to Whitehall insiders. Although no decision had been made, insiders said levelling-up secretary Michael Gove had instead lobbied for the zones to be replaced by a revamped urban regeneration policy.

Dublin calls for DUP to compromise | Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said talks between the UK and EU to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland cannot “revolve around” demands by the Democratic Unionist party. The pro-UK party has paralysed Northern Ireland’s political institutions over objections to the protocol.

UK university staff to stage ‘biggest ever’ strike | Staff at 150 UK universities will strike over pay and pensions this month in what unions have warned will be the largest ever co-ordinated industrial action to hit higher education, with more than 70,000 staff set to walk out.