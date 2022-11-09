Gaybo and the Beatles

Sir, – Further to Éanna Brophy’s Irishman’s Diary (“A plaque full of memories: Gay Byrne, Paddy Murray and the Beatles”, November 7th), Gaybo had a successful television show in Manchester in the 1960s and was famous there long before he was famous here. Brendan Behan was to appear on Gay’s show: a major coup as Behan was hit news at that time.

During the set-up, he told Gay that he had a pint with four young fellas in the bar next door who were setting up as a rock band. They asked Brendan could he get them on the telly.

Gay had not heard of them but told them to bring them in so that he could have a look at them.

They turned up with their pal Ken Dodd.

Gay put them in the show. Gay and Ken and the Beatles went for a drink after the show and it’s then that Paul McCartney asked him to be their manager. Gay gave me his photo with them all in it before he died. It’s up in the bar of Vicar Street. I would like to give it to RTÉ for its archive.

Paddy Murray knew me from the 5 Club, a 1960s hangout for teenagers with notions. He asked me to ask Gay to unveil the plaque commemorating the Beatles and their visit to the Adelphi. – Yours, etc,

HARRY CROSBIE,

Dublin 2.