Gen Z’s top inspirational celebrity business icons – Rihanna tops list

These names are held in high esteem because they’re passionate about what they do (28 percent), have made a lot of money (28 percent), and challenge the norm (27 percent).

And almost half (48 percent) look up to them as they’re “more relatable” than traditional business moguls, such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Gen Z feel their heroes are relatable because they are similar in age (36 percent), are active on social media (44 percent), and have shared their business journey from the start (42 percent).

The research was commissioned to celebrate NatWest’s “Backing Business” campaign, alongside ITV and Alison Hammond.

Andrew Harrison, head of business banking at NatWest, said: “Our Modern Business Icons list demonstrates the importance of young, relatable role models in influencing and inspiring the young start-up founders and small business owners of the future.

“It’s great to see a generation with a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, and I’m excited to see what the young people of today can do, to achieve a better tomorrow.”

The survey also found 44 percent consider themselves entrepreneurial – with more than half (54 percent) already having run, or currently running, their own business or side hustle.

Of those who have already started their own venture, the most popular are health and beauty, social media, and food and drink.

And a further two-thirds (64 percent) want to run their own business in the future.