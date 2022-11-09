George Harrison Understood Why His Son, Dhani, Wanted Him to Play Chuck Berry Songs During His Prince’s Trust Performance

George Harrison wasn’t offended that his son, Dhani, wanted him to play Chuck Berry songs during his Prince’s Trust performance in 1987. The former Beatle had fallen in love with the rock ‘n’ roll legend years before Dhani, so he understood. Who could beat Berry’s songs?

George Harrison didn’t perform any Chuck Berry songs during his Prince’s Trust performance, and Dhani wasn’t pleased

Dhani became obsessed with Chuck Berry’s music through The Beach Boys and after watching 1985’s Teen Wolf. The Beach Boys’ “Surfin’ U.S.A.” plays in the film, and Dhani loved the tune. However, George couldn’t let his son like the song without schooling him on who really wrote it.

George told Rolling Stone, “I said, ‘That’s really good, but you want to hear where that came from,’ and I played him ‘Sweet Little Sixteen.’ I made him a Chuck Berry tape, and he takes it to school with his Walkman.”

By the time he was nine years old, Dhani’s love for Berry was bigger than his love for George’s music. However, that was because George hardly showed him The Beatles. So, instead of being amazed at seeing George perform at the Prince’s Trust Concert, Dhani was upset George didn’t play any Berry.

“When I did that Prince’s Trust concert last June — that was the first time he ever saw me hold a guitar onstage in front of people,” George told Rolling Stone. “He’s got to know a bit about the Beatles, but I’ve never pushed that on him, or tried to say, ‘Look who I used to be.’

“I did my two cute songs: ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ He came back after the show, and I said, ‘What did you think?’ He said, ‘You were good, Dad, you were good [slight pause]. Why didn’t you do ‘Roll Over Beethoven,’ ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and ‘Rock & Roll Music’?’ I said, ‘Dhani, that’s Chuck Berry’s show you’re talking about!’”