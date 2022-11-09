Categories
Give peace a chance: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s reworked Gulag will let players call a truce


Warzone 2.0 is receiving a big shakeup to its second chance system ahead of its launch, introducing PvE elements and an optional cooperative opportunity to its new Gulag. 1v1 duels are gone (for now), replaced with randomly paired teams of two. Players will no longer receive random weaponry, instead having to loot high-powered guns from the middle of the arena. 

The Gulag is also getting a pseudo co-op overhaul in keeping with Warzone 2.0’s big bet on populating maps and modes with bots (opens in new tab). If combat drags on too long, the Gulag’s Jailer, a high-powered AI combatant, will join the fight. Defeating the jailer earns all four players a ticket back to Al Mazrah. So there are now two paths to a second chance: kill the other prisoners as usual, or team up against the Jailer.

