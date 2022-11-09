God of War Ragnarok: All Berserker Gravestone Locations

You’ll have quite a lot of side quests to complete as you explore the nine realms found in God of War Ragnarok. Known as Favors, these optional objectives can sometimes actually be an extremely important part of your gear and weapon progression. One such Favor is “Fit for a King,” which you’ll start during the Main Quest “The Word of Fate.” This Favor requires you to seek out Berserker Gravestones across the nine realms and defeat the Berserker bosses within. There are 10 total Berserker Gravestones, but some of them feature multiple bosses at one time, so be prepared for a serious showdown.

Completing most of the Berserker Gravestones is probably best saved for post-game cleanup due to the intense challenge of each boss and the fact that a handful of the gravestones aren’t accessible until much, much later, such as a particular Berserker Gravestone in Alfheim. When you are ready to seek them out, though, be sure you bring a Ressurection Stone and upgrade your gear as much as possible. If you discover you just can’t take down one of the bosses, feel free to go tackle another and revisit the gravestone when you’ve leveled up some more. But whether you’re planning to wait or dive in immediately, here’s where you can find each Berserker Gravestone.

Consider this guide to contain spoilers for late- and post-game content.

Berserker Gravestone locations

Below are the locations of each Berserker Gravestone and its respective boss(es).

Midgard – The Lake of Nine

The Lake of Nine

Boss: Fraekni the Zealous

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Berserker Waist Guard, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines

Jarnsmida Pitmines

Bosses: Starolfr the Troublesome, Bodvar the Fierce

For defeating these bosses, you’ll receive Hind of the Nine Realms, Gale Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 80 Bonded Leather, and 75 Shattered Runes.

Svartalfheim – Nidavellir

Nidavellir

Boss: Hardrefill the Callous

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Asgard’s Fortitude, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Svartalfheim – Alberich Island

Alberich Island

Boss: Beigadr the Feared

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Asgard’s Might, 2 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 25 Shattered Runes.

Alfheim – The Barrens

The Barrens

Bosses: Svipdagr the Cold, 2 Sisters of Illska

For defeating these bosses, you’ll receive Frozen Flame, Asgard’s Security, Berserker Cuirass, 5 Tempered Remnants, 180 Bonded Leather, and 75 Shattered Runes.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

The Forbidden Sands

Boss: Hjalti the Stolid

This one is a bit tricky to access, so use our Alfheim Berserker Gravestone guide for more details. For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Grip of the Nine Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leather and 40 Shattered Runes.

Vanaheim – Pilgrim’s Landing

Pilgrim’s Landing

Boss: Hvitserkr the Bold

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Pommels of the Nine Realms, 3 Tempered Remnants, 25 Bonded Leather, and 40 Shattered Runes.

Vanaheim – The Sinkholes

The Sinkholes

Boss: Haklangr the Bearded

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Chaos Flame, 5 Tempered Remnants, 60 Bonded Leather, and 75 Shattered Runes.

Niflheim – Mist Fields

Mist Fields

Boss: Skjothendi the Unerring

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Berserker Gauntlets, 3 Tempered Remnants, 40 Bonded Leather, and 40 Shattered Runes.

Midgard – King’s Grave

King’s Grave

Boss: King Hrolf

For defeating this boss, you’ll receive Hilt of Skofnung, Helheim’s Virtue, and 300 Bonded Leather. You’ll also earn the “Grave Mistake” trophy.