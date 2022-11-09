‘Goes Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty’: Carlsbad Hero

CARLSBAD, CA — When times are tough, heroes emerge. We all know someone who’s making a difference right now as we live through unprecedented and changing times.

This submission comes from Don Burton who nominated Jansen Buckner of Carlsbad.

Local hero’s full name

Jansen Buckner

Local hero’s home state

California

Local hero’s Patch

Carlsbad

How do you know the local hero?

Co-worker

What does the local hero do?

Carlsbad Police Senior Volunteer Patrol

Why do you believe the local hero should be recognized or honored?

Jansen goes above and beyond the call of duty. We are a volunteer organization, but he treats it like a full-time job. In addition, he is caring for his grandchild full-time as well.

What’s one thing you want everyone to know about the local hero?

He gives 100 percent all the time.

Thank you for all you do, Jansen Buckner!

