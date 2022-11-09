Google Cloud and PT DCI Indonesia Tbk partner to help enterprises overcome barriers to data-driven innovation – ETCIO SEA

Today at Google Cloud Next: Jakarta, Google Cloud and PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCII), the leading data center and colocation infrastructure provider in Indonesia, have announced a collaboration to help enterprises overcome IT migration challenges that have been holding back data-driven innovation.

DCI has developed a local hybrid cloud innovation called DCI Enterprise Database Solution (EDS), which will be made available as a managed service on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The DCI EDS solution is designed to allow enterprises with specialised databases – which cannot be easily migrated to the cloud – to still benefit from cloud-based services that need access to the data that is stored within these systems. By running their specialized databases on DCI EDS, enterprises can, for instance, more effectively apply Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning tools to better serve their customers and gain new competitive advantages.

DCI EDS provides all of the infrastructure that enterprises need to run specialised workloads – such as Oracle databases – in close proximity to Google Cloud. The infrastructure is connected via a dedicated, low latency and highly resilient interconnect to deliver direct and seamless access to all native Google Cloud services. DCI EDS uses state-of-the-art hardware that is certified to run enterprise applications, most of which can be migrated to this infrastructure with little or no change, thereby minimizing the risk associated with migration while increasing its velocity.

“The complexity, cost, and risk associated with IT migration often stand in the way of successful digital transformation. At the same time, it doesn’t make sense for enterprises to purchase their own equipment, which they might not use in the long term, requires significant capital outlay, and takes months to be delivered,” said Toto Sugiri, Founder and President Director, PT DCI Indonesia Tbk. “To help them address these issues and take significant steps toward modernising their databases for a cloud native future, we’ve been working with Google Cloud to design a flexible server-as-a-service solution. We’re excited to introduce DCI EDS, which is set to jumpstart the migration of specialized databases that have been holding back enterprises’ ability to realize the full benefits of the cloud.”

“Indonesia’s growing digital economy presents enterprises with the opportunity to capture new growth opportunities if they can meet their customers’ expectations with always-on, easy-to-use, secure, and personalised digital applications. The most important enterprises in Indonesia are already working with us to build such applications in the cloud, but then encounter data silos and performance bottlenecks because the applications are running on legacy, on-premises databases,” said Megawaty Khie, Country Director, Indonesia, Google Cloud. “With DCI, we’re creating an open infrastructure solution that will help enterprises overcome these roadblocks and advance their next phase of digital transformation. With DCI EDS, they can optimize their use of a cloud operating model – one that accelerates speed of innovation and delivers cost efficiencies – without procuring hardware or risking application downtime.”

In addition to state-of-the-art hardware and integrated low latency access to Google Cloud, DCI EDS will provide:

● Fully managed certified database infrastructure: End-to-end infrastructure management, including compute, storage, and networking, and fully managed data center operations like power, cooling, and facilities.

● Integrated support and billing: Seamless user experience with support for infrastructure, including defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for initial response, defined enterprise-grade SLA for hardware uptime and interconnect availability, 24/7 coverage for all Priority 1 and 2 issues, and unified billing across Google Cloud and DCI EDS.

● Ability to run demanding workloads: Cost-effective and scalable architecture based on state-of-the-art x86 servers and high-performance, resilient storage. Nine server options will be offered in several configurations that support most mainstream enterprise operating systems. The physical servers will be located in DCI’s data centers within Indonesia.

● Industry-leading data protection: Adheres to stringent compliance requirements with industry certifications like ISO, PCI DSS, and HIPAA.

Tech Mahindra is a Google Cloud partner that is supporting local enterprises’ implementation of DCI EDS. Commenting on how DCI EDS can help enterprises – including telcos and financial institutions – to advance their next phase of digital transformation, Puneet Chadha, Account Director and Delivery Head, Indonesia, Tech Mahindra, said: “DCI EDS will provide a clear path toward running Oracle databases with Google Cloud that are hosted in Indonesia, in compliance with data residency laws. Tech Mahindra, a Google Cloud partner, has the capability and skills to manage Oracle databases on this bare metal offering. We are excited about the solution’s ability to smoothly integrate with the Google Cloud services that many local enterprises are already using, and for it to serve as the bridge between getting off legacy databases and using modernized databases for unlimited scale and higher availability.”