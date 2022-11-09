Google Cloud partners with Coinbase to grow web3

Google Cloud and the leading crypto exchange, Coinbase, announced “a new, long-term strategic partnership to better serve the growing Web3 ecosystem and its developers.”

This is related to Google’s recent announcement that it would participate in and run a validator node in the Solana Network, using the Google cloud Blockchain Node Engine.

This strategic partnership will see Google open its doors to the web3 space and enable builders to enjoy its robust infrastructure.

Through this agreement, Coinbase will expand its reach, using Google’s premium fibre optic network. They will also be building their cloud-based architecture on google cloud and benefit from Google’s computing power for advanced data services. This would enable Coinbase to provide its customers with machine learning-driven crypto insights.

Google also plans to take advantage of the Coinbase commerce infrastructure, which will enable it to receive crypto payment for its cloud-hosting services to selected customers, especially those in the web3 space.

Furthermore, Google’s Big query crypto public datasets will be powered by Coinbase Cloud Nodes across leading blockchains, accessible to Web3 developers. Google also intends to use Coinbase Prime for institutional crypto assets surveillance and services like secure custody and reporting.

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong stated that they at coinbase are excited about working with Google Cloud to bring Web3 to a wider audience while providing powerful solutions to developers. Over the past few years, Coinbase has provided its clients with cutting-edge and professional crypto services.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian opined: “We want to make building in Web3 faster and easier, and this partnership with Coinbase helps developers get one step closer to that goal.”

