Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Gets First Wondrous Trailer

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio now has its full trailer and it’s something to behold. We got our first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix movie over the summer, but now fans can see what Del Toro and legendary animator Mark Gustafson have in store for this classic story.

The new film is more in tune with the original tale by Carlo Collodi and less from the Disney animated classic. Yes, there’s some crossover, but as the trailer tells upfront, this is not the story you might know. Check it out below.

With a script by del Toro and Patrick McHale, creator of Over The Garden Wall, and directed by del Toro and Gustafson, the film was originally announced by del Toro in 2008 and originally scheduled to be released in 2013 or 2014. The project soon found itself in development limbo. McHale was brought on in 2017 to co-write the script, but in November 2017, the production was suspended as no studios were willing to provide the financing. The production was revived the following year after being acquired by Netflix.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket and newcomer Gregory Mann as the titular puppet. Joining them will be David Bradley Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and Tilda Swinton as the Wood Sprite, who takes on a more mythical shape in this version. Christoph Waltz is playing a brand-new character created for the film, Count Volpe, an amalgamation of The Fox and the Cat and Mangiafuoco from the original Pinocchio story.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022, and is in select theaters now.