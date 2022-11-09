Half of Britons fear not having enough money to pay bills

As a national health and wellbeing charity, the Royal Voluntary Service is on the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, witnessing the devastating toll it is taking.

The people we support are older, already vulnerable, or are living with long-term health conditions, and are likely to be those who suffer the most.

We recently visited an older couple who were sitting in the cold and the dark as their electricity was on a meter and it had run out. These stories are becoming more frequent.

The combined pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, winter flu and Covid mean that people’s lives will be at risk.

But there’s another urgent concern around increased loneliness as a result of people not having the money to leave their homes.

When you’re constantly struggling to make ends meet, it badly affects your quality of life, and in turn, your mental health.

We are facing another winter where the most vulnerable people in our communities will once again find themselves isolated.

And for this to follow on so quickly from the enforced isolation many faced during the pandemic, the long-term effects could be devastating.

Increased hospital admissions and further pressure on our NHS is an inevitability.

Demand for our services is already rising and by the end of the Christmas period, we anticipate we will need to support 360,000 people.

However, the Royal Voluntary Service has been stepping forward in times of crisis since our creation in 1938.

We are just as committed today, to doing all we can to support those most in need and the NHS.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was our patron and this winter we are honoured to continue to serve in her memory.