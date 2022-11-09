Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones 5 not end of franchise after Disney news

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Ford’s co-star in the 1969-set Indiana Jones 5 and will be playing his goddaughter, Helena. And according to rumours, she’s being set up to replace Indy in the franchise.

According to Daily Mail: “Insiders claim Kathleen Kennedy, the Hollywood producer behind the franchise, is keen to make ‘big, bold’ changes — with few bigger than switching the lead character to a woman.” A source added: “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe…the gossip on the set is that this character will slot into the leading role.”

With this in mind, perhaps she’ll get her own Disney+ spin-off set in the Indiana Jones universe after the fifth film? But there’s another option too.

