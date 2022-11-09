Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries ‘to be released before Christmas’

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries is reportedy being released before Christmas. (Getty)

The Netflix docuseries starring Harry and Meghan will be released before Christmas, Yahoo News UK understands.

The Sussexes struck a multimillion pound deal with the streaming giant in 2020 to make a series of programmes, with cameras following them around for a show on their life since quitting the royal family.

The highly anticipated series, described as a “love story” by Meghan, was hoped by the couple to air in January next year so that it would tie in with the release of Harry’s memoir, according to The Sun.

However, Yahoo News UK understands that Netflix will instead release the show later this year in the run-up to Christmas.

Details have been kept under wraps over what will be seen in the series, with much of it filmed before the Queen’s death in September.

But it could prove to throw fresh turmoil on the royal family, with Season Five of Netflix series’s The Crown being released today.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly hoping the series would air in January. (Getty)

The hit show will include the ‘War of the Waleses’ that beset the royals throughout the 1990s.

It has also already drawn high-profile condemnation for deliberately blurring the lines between fact and fiction

One storyline shows Charles cutting short a holiday with Diana to host a secret meeting with the then prime minister Sir John Major at Highgrove in 1991 in which they discuss potentially ousting the Queen.

Sir John described the scene as “profoundly hurtful” while Sir Tony Blair condemned the scenes as “complete and utter rubbish!”.

Last month, Netflix put a disclaimer in the description of its YouTube trailer for the fifth series of The Crown, saying the production is a “fictional dramatisation” and “inspired by real events”.

The royal family will also be bracing itself for revelations from Harry’s memoirs, Spare.

With the King just weeks into his new role as head of state, Harry could shed more light on his and wife Meghan’s experiences with ‘The Firm’.

The series may provide fresh embarrassment for King Charles just weeks into his reign. (Getty)

Meghan has previously spoken about how, when pregnant with son Archie, she contemplated suicide as she struggled to cope with life as a working royal, and how she received no help from the institution of the monarchy.

In his column for Yahoo News UK, royal executive editor Omid Scobie said that the book will detail Harry’s “difficult decision to change his destiny and start a new life elsewhere”.

Scobie added: “Readers will hear moving anecdotes from the frontlines of Afghanistan and his time in the military, plus honest insights into Harry’s quest to find purpose and why he chose to commit to a lifetime of service.”

Harry’s memoirs, Spare, will be released in January. (PA)

The Sussexes have kept tight-lipped about what to expect in the series but Meghan briefly spoke it with filmmaker Liz Garbus last month.

She said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story, even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”