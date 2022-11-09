Head to Dutton Ranch with these 5 podcasts before streaming the new ‘Yellowstone’ season

Yellowstone’s fifth season kicks off on November 13. Kevin Costner leads the cast as John Dutton, the patriarch of a rancher family. As a homesteader and father who operates a large American ranch, John feels the pressure to maintain his family’s legacy and conducts business amidst corruption, politicians swayed by lumber and oil corporations, and land development opportunities people keep cashing in on.

John experiences border conflicts with his property, a neighboring town, an Indian reservation, and a national park. The drama also deals with mysterious murders, unsolved conflicts, and much more. We’ve selected some podcasts to brush up on the drama in time for season 5. On our list, we’ve included the TV show’s official series filled with cast interviews, some recap shows, episode analyses, general fandom, and more.

The Official Yellowstone Podcast

Trek to Dutton Ranch on “The Official Yellowstone Podcast,” presented by 101 Studios & Paramount Network. Join Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), cast, crew, and special guests sharing behind-the-scenes stories. Past guests have included Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), and many more.

The Yellowstone and 1883 Podcast

Pod Clubhouse’s “The Yellowstone and 1883 Podcast” deep dives into 1883 and Yellowstone. Tune into over 50 episodes unraveling the Dutton family’s story and analyzing the drama.

Yellowstone Reviews and After Show

From Afterbuzz TV comes “Yellowstone Reviews and After Show.” While the last few episodes released in 2018, the 2 episodes are great for season 1 recaps. AfterBuzz TV also releases recap podcasts for shows like The Bachelor, Real Housewives, The Kardashians, The Handmaid’s Tale, and many more.

The Dutton Report

Mr. Swisher Studios presents “The Dutton Report,” hosted by best friends Berry and Will. Head to The Lodge for Yellowstone recaps, discussions, and deep-dives into your most burning questions. What’s the deal with the fossil? Tate can’t swim? Join the fandom in over 50 episodes updated semiweekly.

Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1923 Podcast

From Taste of Country comes “Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1923 Podcast” going above and beyond after show recaps. Join hosts Billy Dukes and Adison Haager as they dissect Yellowstone‘s 5th season, prequels like 1883 and 1923, as well as other series updates. They’re interviewing cast, crew, and more in over 30 episodes.