Heading to MICA Club Might Make a ‘Lick of Sense’ for Music Lovers – The SandPaper

There is a new rock band storming onto the local music scene and, yes, they actually have a lick of sense! At least they think so – even if they are referring mostly to rock licks – which is why they have dubbed themselves Lick of Sense. They even have Lick of Sense lollipops to keep their fans satiated between shows.

Lick of Sense is comprised of five accomplished musicians – Greg Canellis (bass), Mark Hettinger (drums), Walt Renken (guitar), Bruce Crawford (lead guitar, vocals) and Donna Hewitt (lead vocals) – who recently got together with the goal of doing something different by performing classic rock tunes that are seldom played on the cover scene.

So far, feedback from patrons has been positive after every set, as club-goers often give them enthusiastic praise for playing the deeper cuts from such favorites as Jethro Tull, The Who, Heart, Cheap Trick, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, to name a few. Let’s not forget their punchy dance sets, packed with lesser-played hits by The B52s, Pink, Foreigner, The Beatles and Blondie.

Lick of Sense’s members have a long history of intertwined experience in musicianship and friendship. Canellis and Hettinger have been jamming since high school and are familiar faces to local patrons as staples in longtime local bands for decades. Renken would later join them for many of those years.

Last year, Canellis and Hettinger’s trio BCH put out their record Comin’ Home, comprised of 11 originals to take the listener on a journey through the heavy rock and jam era of the 1970s. The song “Mystic Island Hop” is a tribute to the neighborhood they grew up in.

While some of his bandmates referenced some of the heavier rock ’n’ rollers as their biggest inspirations, Hettinger quipped that he never minds being compared to living legend Ringo Starr. Aside from The Beatles, he cited Mitch Mitchell, John Bonham and the Rolling Stones’ late, great Charlie Watts as major sources of inspiration.

His pal Canellis nodded with approval. As a bassist, he credited Humble Pie’s Greg Ridley, the Doobie Brothers’ Tiran Porter “and, of course, the superstar John Entwistle” of The Who for putting the heartbeat in his dream to jam.

Renken, who is originally from Sayreville but wound up living most of his life, in Stafford Township, did not hesitate to jump on The Beatles’ bandwagon, as they were the first to come to mind when asked for his influences. He rattled off a host of the classics for any guitarist: Jimi Hendrix, Cream, David Gilmore and Richie Blackmore. A reference sheet such as his makes for a heavy-hitting set.

Crawford hails from Baltimore, and his musical chops and creative ideas are an obvious force behind the shape Lick of Sense has taken. The Beatles were central to his playing – so much so that, in addition to performing in an original band, he also fronted a Beatles tribute outfit for many years.

Surrounded by musicians a handful of years older than he, Crawford was encouraged to pick up the bass at the age of 9. He later transitioned to guitar and leaned into his front-man energy. In addition to The Beatles, he took a great deal of influence from Crosby, Stills and Nash as well as the Who. When the rest of the world took a turn into the grunge scene, Crawford went left, and began picking up on jazz fusion such as the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

After his daughter relocated to start her family, Crawford and his wife followed.

“She had her baby and became a magnet for Stafford,” he shared. Not long after, he began to grow, not homesick, but what he called “band-sick.” After meeting Jimmy Brogan and being welcomed into the open mic scene at Mystic Island’s MICA Club, Crawford was introduced to Canellis, Hettinger and Renken.

Hewitt was the addition the band didn’t know they needed until they had her.

“We were looking for a second vocalist and maybe a keyboard player,” Crawford said with a chuckle.

Hewitt, with her powerful pipes, fit the bill quite nicely and plays guitar, to boot. She was a natural shoo-in, and she and Crawford trade lead vocals for a bright dynamic.

“Donna came in and played guitar,” said Crawford, to which Canellis added, “And the rest is history!”

Hewitt, who grew up on Long Island before relocating to Waretown, was inspired by her babysitter to play music.

“She brought her guitar over and sounded like Joan Baez,” she reminisced. “I couldn’t wait for my parents to go out so my babysitter could come teach me guitar!”

Later, Hewitt would take major inspiration from Linda Ronstadt and Heart’s badass vocalist Ann Wilson.

Hewitt has fronted many bands all over the tristate area. Her band’s unconventional variety of tributes allows her to push the musical envelope from a vocal standpoint.

Lick of Sense has been jamming for only about three months, but their chemistry speaks volumes. They’ve already got talk of original material in the works.

“I’m just happy to play,” Hewitt shared from the heart. Hettinger agreed: “That’s why I’m in four bands!”

The short-term goal? “We want to be loved,” said Crawford. “We want people to come hear us.”

For now, listeners can expect to hear interesting mash-ups, including classic rock B-sides as well as ’80s dance hits, but they’re not giving any set list secrets away prior to showtime. Intrigued readers will have to catch a show to hear what they have in their arsenal.

In addition to playing venues all over Southern Ocean County, the band takes a huge deal of pride in giving back to the community they love, calling it “an honor and a privilege.” As such, they have donated their time and efforts to the Local Biker’s Rodeo, West Tuckerton Firehouse and the Little Egg Harbor Veterans post for suicide awareness.

Catch them next on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a public show at the MICA Club to see what they’re all about. They will also perform at Barnegat’s bayside venue Sun Harbor on Feb. 24.

Check them out at facebook.com/LickOfSense, or email lickofsensenj@gmail.com for booking.

— Monique M. Demopoulos

monique@thesandpaper.net