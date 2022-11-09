Here are all the movies releasing in North Texas this weekend, Nov. 11

DALLAS (KDAF) — Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever end the streak of Marvel’s rocky Phase IV? We will have that answer this weekend!

If you want to head out to the movies this weekend there are a few new releases for audiences to see. Here are some of the movies hitting theaters in North Texas this weekend, Nov. 11.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: the people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.

Christmas in Paradise: Joanna’s holiday is shattered when her sisters tell her that their dad has dumped, he isn’t responding to any calls and disappeared to a Caribbean island. The sisters decide to go to save their father and bring him home for Christmas.

Sam & Kate: A life affirming family dramedy that takes place in a small town in the heart of the country. Dustin Hoffman plays BILL, a larger-than-life Father to SAM (Jake Hoffman) who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, KATE (Fisk). At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, TINA (Spacek). The course of true love never runs smooth, and these four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.

