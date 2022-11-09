Here’s a look at Princess Diana’s romance with Dr Hasnat Khan

He said: “My main concern about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was.

“I knew I would not be able to live a normal life and if we ever had children together, I would not be able to take them anywhere or do normal things with them. Anyone could approach me, in the pub, on the train, anywhere.

“Diana was not in the same position as me. She did not have a job like mine where she had to consider patients and staff.”

Adding: “The hospital I was working in at the time had started getting a bit upset by the disruption caused by Diana’s visits. It was becoming a security issue.”

The Crown season 5 is streaming on Netflix now