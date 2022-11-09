How did Donald Trump’s picks perform in the 2022 midterm elections?

Donald Trump endorsed more than 300 congressional and state-level candidates in this year’s US midterm elections, in a bid by the former president to reclaim the political stage and assert himself as the Republican party’s kingmaker ahead of a possible run at the White House in 2024.

But the results called as of Wednesday proved disappointing for Trump and his allies, with several of his handpicked candidates failing to secure victory. Here’s how Trump’s highest-profile endorsements fared.

Use the interactive table below to find out how Trump’s endorsees performed across 200 Senate, House and Governor elections.