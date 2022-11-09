‘I Thought We Were Doing Well..’- ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson Once Revealed How Tennis Flipped His Life Completely

Tennis is a sport that takes dedication, hard work, and patience to succeed, especially at the highest level. However, at the same time, it is rewarding. It makes a person physically and mentally tough. It, in a way, changes the perspective and helps one evolve. Something of the same sort happened with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

His daughter introduced him to the world of tennis, and the aspects of the sport charmed him. He has been a part of the sporting realm for a long time, but the gentleman’s game offered him something that the others didn’t.

Mike Tyson about how tennis changed him

Tyson, last year, while speaking in a podcast to the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, disclosed, “It broadened my horizons and I’m grateful to be involved and meeting everybody.”

Thereafter, he explained, “Our whole life has changed over tennis. I thought we were doing well and everything and everything we were doing was making money, but that’s not bigger than my daughter playing tennis.”

He continued, “I see her transcending into something she would never have before if she hadn’t got involved in tennis.” Tyson’s daughter, Milan Tyson, taking inspirations from the legendary Serena Williams, decided to make a career in the highly competitive sport.

She is currently 14 years old and is training under the French tennis coach Mouratoglou, who guided Serena Williams for over a decade. Their partnership brought 10 Grand Slam trophies. Further, he has molded several other elite players, like the 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff.

The 2022 ATP and WTA Tours are coming to a close

The season is about to end for both the ATP and WTA players. While the women’s circuit for the year ended with the WTA Finals, the Turin-based Nitto ATP Finals will soon commence after the conclusion of the Paris Masters.

Speaking of the results, the World no.1 and the winner of eight titles this season, Iga Swiatek, failed to secure another trophy at the WTA Finals. She reached the semifinals, where she lost against Aryna Sabalenka, who herself suffered the same fate against Caroline Garcia in the championship match.

In the Paris Masters, the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic lost his trophy to the Danish youngster Holger Rune. Rune got the better of him in three sets, 3-6 6-3 7-5.

Who is your pick for the Nitto ATP Finals title? Let us know in the comments.