I’m A Celeb’s Matt Hancock mocked by Seann Walsh amid near fall

Boy George also admitted this evening that he is not sure if he wants to be in the jungle after the politician’s arrival.

He told Scarlette Douglas: “You know, at the beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die.”

The singer then admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “If I had lost my mum, I would go. And I feel a little bit selfish, you know, just kind of… everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do?

“I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong.”

