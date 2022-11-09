“I’m happy. Tennis is fun again” – Ajla Tomljanovic ends excellent 2022 season at career-high ranking

Ajla Tomljanovic finishes the 2022 season at a career-high ranking of world No.33 – and for the first time, as the top-ranked Australian woman.

The 29-year-old amassed a career-high 37 wins for the season, which included five top-20 victories. She also became the first Australian woman in 43 years to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same season.

“I’m happy. Tennis is fun again,” Tomljanovic explains of her recent success. “Even when I’m losing, I’m finding joy, which is really all it’s ever been and it’s supposed to be. I lost it a little bit there for, you know, a year or so.”

Australia’s top five-ranked women all made significant ranking improvements during the 2022 season.





Daria Saville rose 366 places to end the year at world No.53, with both Priscilla Hon and Jaimee Fourlis also improving more than 100 places in the latest WTA Ranking.

Kimberly Birrell, a 24-year-old from the Gold Coast returning from an elbow injury, climbed 567 spots to conclude an impressive comeback season ranked world No.167.

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover this season. The 18-year-old from Perth won three ITF titles, recorded 47 wins from her 66 matches and climbed 836 spots to a career-high world No.364.