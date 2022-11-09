Informatica expands cloud-native Master Data Management to Asia with Microsoft Azure – ETCIO SEA

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that the company is expanding its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) to Asia with Microsoft Azure, serving broader Asia Pacific and Japan markets as customer demand for multitenant cloud MDM solution increases.

In a recent Forrester Consulting APAC and Japan study commissioned by Informatica, the study found over 80% of the 250 companies surveyed across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Mainland China, Malaysia, and New Zealand, have already implemented or plan to implement master data management in the next 12 months. Majority of the survey respondents prefers to adopt automated, agile, and intelligent approaches to data management, with data governance and privacy at its core to comply with local and cross-border regulations for data sharing, while focusing on improving data quality and consistency for better customer experience as top priority.

From public sector, financial services, automotive to retail sector across Asia Pacific and Japan, Informatica is serving demands in these key verticals that are looking to create golden records of data to promote accurate reporting and make better-informed decisions, as part of their cloud modernisation strategy.

Manouj Tahiliani, GVP & GM for Master Data Management and 360 Applications at Informatica, commented, “There is market appetite for our MDM SaaS offering across key verticals as we see more and more companies looking to adopt a next-generation multidomain MDM SaaS to improve all domain data to drive data accuracy and consistency across their organisation. We are very excited about the growth opportunity, together with the expanded reach with Microsoft Azure in the region, we look forward to helping companies in Asia use cloud-native MDM to drive key initiatives and attain better business outcomes.”

“Microsoft is pleased to be deepening our global relationship with Informatica. We are bringing Informatica’s Master Data Management SaaS to Microsoft Azure Asia Pacific and Japan regions, offering our joint cloud capabilities to customers looking to unlock the value of data for their business transformation,” said Paul Carvouni, General Manager, Solution Sales, Microsoft Asia Pacific.

With the SaaS version of Informatica’s multidomain MDM, customers can create and manage a centralised single view of their data to provide consistent, trusted data on their customers, products and suppliers in a modern cloud experience, which in turn enables them to increase productivity, improve profitability while reducing total cost of ownership, accelerate business outcomes and delighting their end customers.

Informatica’s multidomain MDM manages all domains of master data in a single SaaS solution as a service of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) is available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.