Inheritance tax – The ‘common pitfall’ which could cost you thousands

He shared his top tips on inheritance tax planning.



Don’t expect IHT to not impact you

Mr Barham said: “Many people don’t realise IHT is likely to impact them. IHT applies to your worldwide assets unless they are specifically exempt, like a pension or assets in many trusts.

“It includes your home, any other properties you own, your savings and investments, including any ISAs, your car and any your personal possessions. The list is extensive, and it can quickly add up. With the allowance frozen until 2026, this could mean more people are subject to the tax as things like houses increase in worth and investments grow.”

He urged Britons to use a calculator, to look at the value of their estate and the assets that they own that would be liable to inheritance tax as they are now.

This gives their baseline to start planning around and a steer of what their potential IHT bill might be.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis shares top easy access accounts right now as he warns who needs to ‘move’