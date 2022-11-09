‘Inside Job’ Part 2 Gets Official Trailer From Netflix – Nerds and Beyond

After teasing viewers with a few clips, Netflix has released the official trailer for Inside Job part 2. The upcoming season picks up after Rand has taken over Cognito, Inc. and everything is a dumpster fire. Still, Reagan is determined to unseat her father and (reluctantly. And begrudgingly) teams up with Illuminati member Ron Stadler.

The series features the voices of Lizzy Caplan, Adam Scott, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Andy Daly, and Chris Diamantopoulos. It was created by Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch.

Inside Job part 2 premieres November 18 on Netflix. Find our additional coverage here and watch the official trailer below:

Related

– Advertisement –

